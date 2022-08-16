Rivers recorded two sacks in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints.

One of the sacks came on third down late in the first half and forced the Saints to punt from the end zone. That led to a scoring opportunity -- a missed long-distance field-goal attempt. Houston head coach Lovie Smith had a couple of unprompted shout outs for the reserve defensive end during the post-game press conference. "You look at him, he's our profile that we're looking for on the outside. If you put defensive end behind your name, you need to be able to rush the passer here. He showed up throughout. That's what he's been doing in training camp," the coach said. Rivers improved his stock after the opener and could be part of the set of lineman added to the final roster.