Collins, who has been cleared under mandatory concussion protocol, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, said Thursday that he's "feeling great" and is "ready to play" Sunday against the Broncos.

Collins -- who was inactive in Week 8 -- was deemed a limited practice participant Wednesday, as was fellow WR Christian Kirk (hamstring). Thursday's injury report is slated to indicate whether in addition to clearing concussion protocol, Collins was listed as a full practice participant.