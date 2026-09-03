Collins is the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the Texans heading into the regular season, but the pecking order at the position behind him is uncertain, as Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel (hamstring), Kayshon Boutte and Jared Wayne are vying for roles, while Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that Tank Dell (knee) will begin the season on IR with a designation to return.

Jayden Higgins had been set to start opposite Collins, but Higgins suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, prompting the Texans to trade for Boutte from the Patriots. Dell has had the most success out of the options behind Collins, but the 2023 third-round pick hasn't suited up since the 2024 season and will miss at least the first four games of 2026. Collins has exceeded 1,000 regular-season receiving yards while scoring at least seven total touchdowns in each of the past three campaigns.