Collins secured four of six targets for 17 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Collins' receiving yardage total was easily his lowest of the season, but the ultra-talented receiver salvaged his fantasy day with a pair of six-yard touchdown catches. Collins has at least four receptions in four consecutive games, but if there's any quibble with his body of work, it's the fact he has just one 100-yard performance in his last five games, that coming in Week 13 against the lowly Jaguars. Collins will look to boost his non-TD production back up in a Week 16 Saturday afternoon clash on the road with the Chiefs.