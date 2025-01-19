Collins caught five of eight targets for 81 yards in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round loss to Kansas City.

The fourth-year wideout was C.J. Stroud's top option as per usual, leading the Texans in catches, targets and receiving yards on the afternoon. Like most of the team's wideout group, Collins dealt with injuries in 2024, but he still wrapped up the regular season with 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven TDs on 99 targets over 12 games, before adding a 12-203-1 line on 16 targets in Houston's two postseason contests. Having already signed a contract extension in May, Collins should be locked in atop the depth chart next season.