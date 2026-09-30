Collins (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After Collins sat out Week 2 and Week 3 due to a strained hamstring, coach Demeco Ryans said Monday that the Texans were "hopeful" the wide receiver will be available this coming Sunday versus the Cowboys, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Getting back on the practice field Wednesday is a step in the right direction for Collins, but how he progresses the rest of the week will determine whether or not he's able to suit up Week 4.