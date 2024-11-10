Collins (hamstring) remains listed as questionable and is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shortly after Houston reinstated Collins from injured reserve Saturday, Rapoport reported that the receiver was on track to return to action Sunday following a four-game absence, but his status appears to be more uncertain leading up to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Though the Texans added Collins back to the 53-man roster after he spent the minimum amount of time on IR, he didn't resume practicing until Friday, when he was a limited participant in the team's final session of the week. Official word on the availability (or lack thereof) of both Collins and fellow starting receiver Tank Dell (back) -- who is listed as questionable but expected to play -- won't be provided until Houston releases its inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff, so fantasy managers planning on using Collins this week may not have many appealing alternatives available if he ends up sitting out Sunday. If Collins end up playing against Detroit, he could still face some restrictions with his snap count, given his limited practice time leading up to the contest.