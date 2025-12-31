Titans' Amani Hooker: Dealing with ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
Hooker (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hooker played every single defensive snap and logged two solo tackles during the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Saints, but he may have tweaked his ankle injury in the process. The veteran safety will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars.