Hooker is in the league's concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, Easton Freeze of AtoZSports.com reports.

Hooker presumably sustained the concussion during the Titans' Week 4 loss to the Ravens, when he played nearly every single defensive snap and finished with six solo tackles. There's two more chances for the veteran safety to return to practice, but even if he logs a full session, he would need to pass an evaluation from an independent neurologist before being cleared to play. Tony Adams would likely start next to Kevin Winston (shoulder) if Hooker is not cleared to play against the Texans on Sunday.