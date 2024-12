Hooker recorded seven tackles (four solo), a pass deflection and an interception Sunday in Tennessee's loss to the Commanders.

Hooker had a productive outing after missing the team's Week 12 loss to the Texans due to an illness, as his seven tackles matched his season high. The 2019 fourth-round pick also managed to snag his fourth interception of the season, which ties his career high set back in 2020.