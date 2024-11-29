Awuzie (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Awuzie will miss a ninth straight game due to a groin injury he suffered during the Titans' Week 3 loss to the Packers. He was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and while he was able to participate in practice all week in a limited capacity, he hasn't progressed enough in his rehab to return for Week 13. Awuzie's next chance to play will be Week 14 when the Titans host the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 8.