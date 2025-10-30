Titans' Darrell Baker: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Baker (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Baker was able to practice without restriction Thursday, but he will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be removed from the league's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Baker could have a more prominent role in Tennessee's defense for the second half of the regular season after the Titans traded Roger McCreary to the Rams on Monday.