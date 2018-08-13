King has not participated in practice since the team's preseason opener against the Packers due to an undisclosed injury, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

This is the first report of King being sidelined for practice, and it's still unknown exactly what he injury he suffered in Green Bay on Thursday. Nevertheless, until the Titans provide more clarity on the defensive end's injury, consider him day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories