Chiefs' David King: Returns to game action
King (ankle) recorded three tackles and one sack in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers.
King had been dealing with an ankle injury but appears to be healthy based on his latest game performance. The former Oklahoma Sooner is competing with Maurice Swain and Tanoh Kpassagnon (shin) to back up starter Allen Bailey.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Review our 0.5 PPR mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff just completed a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and you review and critique...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....