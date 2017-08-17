Play

King (ankle) recorded three tackles and one sack in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers.

King had been dealing with an ankle injury but appears to be healthy based on his latest game performance. The former Oklahoma Sooner is competing with Maurice Swain and Tanoh Kpassagnon (shin) to back up starter Allen Bailey.

More News
