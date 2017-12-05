Coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that he expects King to step up in the absence of DaQuan Jones (bicep), Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jones was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn bicep in Sunday's win over the Texans, and while Austin Johnson was the main beneficiary with a season-best six tackles and one sack, King could begin to see additional snaps himself. The 27-year-old hasn't taken the field since Oct. 16's game against the Colts and has recorded just one tackle this season.