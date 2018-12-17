Titans' Kendrick Lewis: Steps up
Lewis recorded nine tackles and pass defensed in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.
Lewis led the team with nine tackles, his highest mark in a single-game since 2014. He was called into a bigger role after Kenny Vaccaro was forced to exit the contest with a concussion. Depending on Vaccaro's progress this week, Lewis could be in line for more snaps in Week 16 against Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15