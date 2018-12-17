Lewis recorded nine tackles and pass defensed in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.

Lewis led the team with nine tackles, his highest mark in a single-game since 2014. He was called into a bigger role after Kenny Vaccaro was forced to exit the contest with a concussion. Depending on Vaccaro's progress this week, Lewis could be in line for more snaps in Week 16 against Washington.

