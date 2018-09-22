Lewis (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

This is the best Friday designation Lewis, who hasn't suited up for a game since 2016, has had this season. If he is able to play Sunday, don't expect him to have any IDP impact, especially since he could have a cap on his snap count.