Philips is expected to enter training camp fighting for a roster spot, John Glennon of the Nashville Post reports.

Philips, a 2022 fifth-round pick, secured 15 of 22 targets for 181 yards across nine appearances last season, and he never managed to play more than 50 percent of offensive snaps. With Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd joining DeAndre Hopkins atop the depth chart, and 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks still vying for opportunities, Phillips finds himself competing for limited reserve roles, and rookie sixth-round pick Jha'Quan Jackson also projects as a slot option and return man.