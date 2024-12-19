Folk (abdomen) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Folk has missed the Titans' first two practices of the week due to an abdominal injury, and it appears he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Sunday's game against the Colts. The Titans have Brayden Narveson on the practice squad, and he would be elevated to the active roster should Folk not progress through his recovery enough to play. Folk has been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL this year, going 21-for-22 on field-goal attempts and converting on all 25 extra-point tries through 14 regular-season games.