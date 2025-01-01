Folk (abdomen) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Folk has missed the Titans' last two games due to an abdomen injury, and Wednesday's DNP likely suggests he's in jeopardy of missing a third in the Week 18 matchup against the Texans. The 40-year-old likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Sunday. It's unclear who would kick for Tennessee if Folk is sidelined in Week 18, as Matthew Wright was waived Monday after kicking for the team in Week 17.