Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two catches (on three targets) for nine yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Westbrook-Ikhine remained relatively uninvolved in the Tennessee offense for the second straight week, and he now has only five targets combined across his last two games. He's still maintained a near full-time snap rate, so a bounceback is possible. However, Westbrook-Ikhine is also likely to be held back by quarterback play, regardless of whether Mason Rudolph or Will Levis is under center.