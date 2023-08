Burks (knee) is practicing Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks returned to practice Monday, less than two weeks after suffering an LCL sprain Aug. 16 during a joint practice. His continued presence on the practice field suggests he's recovered from the knee injury and is ready to start Week 1 at New Orleans, joining WR DeAndre Hopkins and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo to give QB Ryan Tannehill a diverse, talented trio of pass catchers.