Spears (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

On Monday, head coach Brian Callahan noted that he wasn't optimistic about Spears' chances of playing in Week 18 against the Texans, after the running back left this past Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars upon suffering his second concussion in under two months. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard (ankle) -- who was inactive in Week 17 -- was limited in practice Wednesday. If neither Spears nor Pollard are available versus Houston this weekend, Julius Chestnut would be in line to see an expanded role, with Joshua Kelley and Jabari Small offering added depth out of the backfield.