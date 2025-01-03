Spears (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

While Spears has been ruled out, fellow running back Tony Pollard (ankle) is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. In the event that Pollard ends up sidelined as well, however, Julius Chestnut would be in line to see an expanded role in Week 18, with Joshua Kelley and possibly practice squad member Jabari Small mixing in.