Levis is expected to start Thursday's game against the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Levis is coming off a four-touchdown NFL debut in which he led the Titans to a 28-23 win over the Falcons, so he's certainly made a case to keep the No. 1 QB gig. It's also possible that Ryan Tannehill (ankle) simply isn't trending in the right direction to be ready for Thursday night's contest, but if Levis can log another impressive performance in primetime, it could be hard for Tennessee's coaching staff to justify going back to a veteran. Levis connected with DeAndre Hopkins for three scores Week 8, while also capping his day with a 33-yard TD to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.