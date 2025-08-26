The Giants waived DeVito on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

New York won't carry DeVito on the 53-man roster with all of Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston already guaranteed spots, and a fourth QB seeming superfluous given the team's needs across the board. Across three regular-season appearances (two starts) in 2024, DeVito completed 31 of 44 passes for 257 yards with zero touchdowns while rushing eight times for 32 yards. The Giants will likely hope DeVito makes it back to the practice squad, but it wouldn't be surprising for another team to claim him on waivers.