Jones (undisclosed) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

After the Vikings placed Jordan Mason (thumb) on IR last week, Jones was the team's unquestioned lead runner during a 9-3 win at Chicago this past Sunday, taking 23 carries for 105 yards. However, with Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reporting that Jones isn't a sure thing for a Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers due to a knee injury, his status is up in the air for Sunday. At the moment, DeeJay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne represent Minnesota's healthy RBs on the active roster.