Jones rushed the ball 17 times for 88 yards in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars. He added two receptions on three targets for 13 yards.

Jones suffered a chest injury late in the third quarter and missed roughly 15 minutes of game time before re-entering the contest late in the fourth quarter. He still led the team in carries and was the only running back to record multiple catches, allowing him to top 100 total yards for the first time since Week 7. Most importantly, Jones spoke to reporters after the game and disclosed that his X-rays came back clean per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, suggesting he should be fine heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Titans.