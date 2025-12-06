Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.
Jackson was sidelined in Week 13 at Seattle with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12 at Green Bay, and it seems his availability in Week 14 is close to a coin-flip proposition. If he can't suit up Sunday, Blake Brandel would project to make another start at guard.
More News
-
Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Bumps up to limited practice•
-
Vikings' Donovan Jackson: DNP to start week•
-
Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Out for Week 13•
-
Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Won't return vs. Green Bay•
-
Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Full practice Thursday•