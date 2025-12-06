default-cbs-image
Jackson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.

Jackson was sidelined in Week 13 at Seattle with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12 at Green Bay, and it seems his availability in Week 14 is close to a coin-flip proposition. If he can't suit up Sunday, Blake Brandel would project to make another start at guard.

