Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jackson played through his ankle issue Week 14 against the Commanders, and he'll work to gain clearance again for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys. The rookie first-rounder has impressed as a pass blocker as Minnesota's starting left guard.
