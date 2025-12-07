Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Cleared play play Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
The rookie first-rounder has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. Jackson will return to his starting job at left guard while Blake Brandel provides depth at the position.
