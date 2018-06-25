Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected back for training camp

Griffen (undisclosed) remained sidelined through OTAs and minicamp, but the defensive end is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

At the start of OTAs, a different source reported that Griffen was nursing a minor left knee injury, so that may be the "undisclosed" injury that Krammer speaks of. In any case, the 2017 second-team All-Pro doesn't appear to be dealing with anything significant.