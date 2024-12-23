Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Smith (foot) "should be able to progress through the week and be available for us" in Minnesota's Week 17 game against the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Smith missed his first game of the season this past weekend versus the Seahawks, but it appears his injury won't be a long-term issue and that he'll be available for a key divisional clash versus Green Bay. The starting safety has been a major component of Minnesota's defense so far this season, logging 79 tackles (51 solo) and nine passes defended, including two interceptions. If he is unable to suit up for Week 17, Jay Ward or Theo Jackson should get the start.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Should be back next week•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Inactive for Week 16•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Looks like game-time call•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Could play in Week 16•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Limited on Wednesday•