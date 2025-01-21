Smith finished the 2024 season with 87 tackles (56 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups, including three interceptions, and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season contests.

The 29th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, Smith has played all 13 seasons with the Vikings and has started 191 games for the franchise. He's now scheduled to be a free agent in March after logging at least 80 tackles for the 10th time in his career. Smith's 10 pass breakups also matched the third-most of his distinguished career. Smith turns 36 years old in February, and Minnesota has a long list of free agents on the defensive side of the ball, including fellow starting safety Camryn Bynum, cornerback Byron Murphy and breakout edge rusher Pat Jones.