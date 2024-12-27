Smith (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Smith missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks, but he practiced in full to close out this week and is ready to return to the field following the one-game absence. Smith has 79 tackles (51 solo), including three TFLs and 1.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one fumble recovery across 14 games this season.