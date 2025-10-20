Vikings' Ivan Pace: Benched in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pace was benched in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in favor of Eric Wilson with Blake Cashman returning from injured reserve, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Pace didn't play a snap on defense, but did play 23 snaps on special teams. He had 10 missed tackles in the five previous game, according to Pro Football Focus, which could have been a factor. He could get back into the mix at some point if there's an injury or the Vikings use there-linebacker formations.
