Pace was benched in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in favor of Eric Wilson with Blake Cashman returning from injured reserve, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Pace didn't play a snap on defense, but did play 23 snaps on special teams. He had 10 missed tackles in the five previous game, according to Pro Football Focus, which could have been a factor. He could get back into the mix at some point if there's an injury or the Vikings use there-linebacker formations.