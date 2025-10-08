default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pace registered four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Browns.

Pace got to Dillon Gabriel for a two-yard loss early in the fourth quarter, which led to the Browns punting on the next play. It was Pace's first sack of the regular season, and the third-year linebacker is up to 37 tackles (23 solo) through five games.

More News