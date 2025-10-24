Pace started at middle linebacker in a three-linebacker formation and had four total tackles and a QB hit in Thursday's loss at the Chargers.

Pace didn't play a snap on defense the prior week as he was limited to special teams with the return of Blake Cashman from injury. However, Pace returned to play on 17 of the defene's 72 snaps, including the opening formation. It looks he's still behind Cashman and Eric Wilson for playing time at linebacker, but will still be used in certain formations.