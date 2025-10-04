McCarthy (ankle), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns in London, did not practice Friday due to rainy conditions, The Athletic reports. "We wanted to be smart with that," head coach Kevin O'Connell said, "but I'm very much looking forward to spending some time with him next week. We'll see where he's at coming out of the bye."

The Vikings were hopeful McCarthy would be able to return to practice in London, but he hasn't participated in practice the last three weeks. With McCarthy still sidelined, Carson Wentz is slated to draw a third straight start at quarterback. McCarthy -- who last played Week 2 -- will thus target a potential return to action Oct. 19 against the Eagles, following the Vikings' Week 6 bye. O'Connell has said McCarthy will need a full week of practice before he can return.