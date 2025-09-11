Okudah is in concussion protocol and was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Okudah logged 14 defensive snaps Week 1 against Chicago on Monday but was evaluated for a concussion after the contest. He hasn't yet cleared protocol, and he won't be able to practice until he does so. If Okudah is unable to play Sunday against Atlanta, Dwight McGlothern may be asked to log some rotational snaps at cornerback.