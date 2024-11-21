Oliver (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Emily Leiker of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With two straight absences from practice to begin Week 12 prep, Oliver could be facing an uphill battle to suit up Sunday against the Bears after spraining his left ankle in the Vikings' Week 11 win over the Titans. If Oliver is sidelined in Chicago this weekend, T.J. Hockenson would likely benefit from a boost in playing time after logging snap shares between 45 and 46 percent in his first three games since being activated from the PUP list Oct. 25.