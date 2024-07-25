Blackmon (knee) sustained a torn ACL in the first practice of Vikings training camp Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Blackmon sustained the injury during 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, and after staying on the ground for several minutes, he walked off the field and into the Vikings' facility with trainers. It's a brutal blow for Blackmon, who played in 15 games as a rookie in 2023 and was expected to play a larger role in Minnesota's secondary alongside Shaquill Griffin and Byron Murphy this season. With Blackmon sidelined, Akayleb Evans is set to see increased work with the first-team defense at corner during training camp, while Andrew Booth and Jaylin Williams should both see additional opportunities in the secondary.