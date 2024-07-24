Blackmon left during training camp Wednesday with a knee injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Blackmon limped off the field during 7-on-7 drills and was attended by medical officials before leaving for the locker room, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. It could be a significant blow for Blackmon, who missed the last two regular-season games last year due to a shoulder injury. The 2023 third-round pick out of USC finished his rookie season with 41 tackles (34 solo), eight passes defended and one interception across 15 regular-season contests, and he was set to see a larger role in the secondary this year alongside Byron Murphy (knee) and Shaquill Griffin. Akayleb Evans saw additional work with the first-team difference after Blackmon went down, per Will Ragatz of SI.com, and the former could see increased snaps if the latter is sidelined for an extended period of time.
