Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Another quiet game

Diggs had three catches (six targets) for 49 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Cowboys.

The Vikings featured a run-heavy gameplan against the Cowboys' tough pass D, which led to low usage for Diggs and the receiving options not named Dalvin Cook. The 25-year-old has really struggled over his last two contests (four catches for 53 yards combined), so the absence of Adam Thielen (hamstring) is likely leading to more attention being paid to the side of the field Diggs lines up on. The Vikings may stick to a run-first scheme next week against a Broncos defense that has been far more susceptible to opposing rushing attacks, so it could be another low-usage outing for Diggs, especially if Thielen is unable to return to action.