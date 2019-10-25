Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Another stellar effort
Diggs secured all seven targets for 143 yards in the Vikings' 19-9 win over the Redskins on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.
Diggs led both clubs in receptions and receiving yardage on the night and turned in three receptions of more than 30 yards on the night. After a brief bump in the road that even led to trade rumors earlier in the season, Diggs has roared back to put together three consecutive 100-yard efforts that have all included seven-catch tallies. The 25-year-old will look to extend his hot streak in a Week 9 battle against the Chiefs a week from Sunday, a game that he may once again play without fellow wideout Adam Thielen (hamstring).
