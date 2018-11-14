The Eagles signed Tye to their practice squad Tuesday.

Tye was waived by the Patriots with an injury settlement in early September. The 27-year-old tight end has 94 receptions for 897 yards and four touchdowns in 32 career games. The Eagles are pretty set at the tight end position with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, though it doesn't hurt to have an insurance policy waiting on the practice squad.

