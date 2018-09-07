The Patriots waived Tye (undisclosed) off injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Tye cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve at the start of September. The 26-year-old had 90 receptions for 859 yards in his first two years with the Giants, but has been unable to find any footing with the Jets and Patriots over the last two seasons.

