Eagles' Will Tye: Inks deal with Eagles
Tye signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Monday.
Tye signed to the Eagles practice squad in November after being waived by the Patriots with an injury settlement prior to Week 1. The tight end will have a chance to impress during the 2019 offseason program and training camp, but may have a hard time cracking Philadelphia's 53-man roster with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Richard Roddgers all occupying the depth chart.
