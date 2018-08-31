Cooper was waived by the Jets on Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Cooper, signed by the Jets in 2017 after being cut by the 49ers, didn't show enough to make the final 53-man roster. The fourth-year veteran will attempt to sign elsewhere in the league as a depth option up front.

