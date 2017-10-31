Cooper signed with the Jets on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cooper was waived by the 49ers a week ago but it didn't take him long to find a new home in the NFL. The defensive lineman played in five games this season for San Francisco, posting seven tackles and a half sick in that time. With the Jets dealing with several injuries on the defensive line, Cooper will be brought in to add some insurance to the unit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories