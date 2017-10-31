Jets' Xavier Cooper: Signs with Jets
Cooper signed with the Jets on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cooper was waived by the 49ers a week ago but it didn't take him long to find a new home in the NFL. The defensive lineman played in five games this season for San Francisco, posting seven tackles and a half sick in that time. With the Jets dealing with several injuries on the defensive line, Cooper will be brought in to add some insurance to the unit.
